3 youth suspects arrested after police intercept smash-and-grab robbery at Square One

Peel police say they have arrested three suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery in a jewelry store at Square One mall Friday night.

Police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell said that at around 9 p.m., officers on foot patrol and mall security intercepted a robbery in progress at the unnamed store.

“Multiple suspects, armed with hammers, entered one of the jewelry stores, began to smash the display cases in an attempt to steal jewelry,” he said.

In addition to the three suspects, who are under the age of 18, Bell said police also seized a vehicle at the scene.

He added that there could be one or more suspects outstanding.

Furthermore, Bell said investigators are investigating if Friday’s robbery was connected to a similar incident at Erin Mills Town Centre the previous day.

“The investigators from our Central Robbery Bureau and 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau are now investigating both for any significance or any correlation,” he said.