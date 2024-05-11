Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say

A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.

According to police, a man and a woman were on Van Dusen Boulevard, west of Royal York Road, in Etobicoke when they were approached by a "group of teenagers" and became engaged in an argument just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man, in his early 30s, was stabbed during the interaction and was transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said. The woman, also in her 30s, was also allegedly assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

A teenage boy was arrested and subsequently released. Police later said that. at this time, no charges have been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.