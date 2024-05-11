TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting in Toronto leaves woman in her 20s dead: police

Police on scene where a woman died following a shooting that happened in Toronto on Saturday, May 11 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24) Police on scene where a woman died following a shooting that happened in Toronto on Saturday, May 11 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
A woman in her 20s has died following a shooting that happened in Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say that they responded to reports of shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5 a.m. There, a female was located with injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time, and little information has been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.

