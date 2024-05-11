Man dead following suspected shooting in Brampton: police

A man has died following a suspected shooting that happened in Brampton, according to police.

Peel Regional Police say that an investigation is underway in the Kennedy Road S and Stafford Drive area in Brampton. There, a male with apparent gunshot injuries was transported to hospital where he was then pronounced deceased.

Police say that the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.