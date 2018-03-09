

Katherine DeClerq, TV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in a shooting near Eglinton Ave. and Weston Rd., police say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:13 Friday. They found the victim – a woman believed to be in her 40s -- near a convenience store in the area.

A man was last seen fleeing the area with a gun. Const. David Hopkinson has confirmed that a shotgun has been recovered, but he warns that the suspect could still be armed.

“We are dealing with a suspect who may be armed and he is definitely violent.”

The suspect is being described as a black male of medium build, about 5'9, about 45 years old. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to stay away and call 911.