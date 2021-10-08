TORONTO -- A woman has been seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Street and University Avenue sometime around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Police have confirmed the driver involved fled the scene.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.