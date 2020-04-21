TORONTO -- A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.

Crews were called to 371 Rathburn Road, near The East Mall, at around 8:10 p.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the home’s basement.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm call and pulled one person from the basement of the home.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Acting Toronto Fire Chief Jim Kay and Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco are expected to attend the scene.

Crews have managed to knock down a section of the fire, but are still working to put out the blaze.