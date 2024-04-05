TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in her 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

    Toronto police are on the scene of a collision near Kennedy and Finch on Friday, April 5, 2024. Toronto police are on the scene of a collision near Kennedy and Finch on Friday, April 5, 2024.
    An elderly woman has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.

    The collision occurred near Bellefontaine Street and Kenfin Avenue, in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East.

    Police say the pedestrian is a woman in her 70s. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police say.

