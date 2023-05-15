Woman fatally shot in Etobicoke 'will be missed by everyone she encountered,' sister says

The younger sister of a 24-year-old woman found fatally shot in North Etobicoke over the weekend is remembering her sibling as someone who had “the biggest heart.”

In an email to CP24.com, Daniella Eid said her sister Adele, the eldest of three children, was a passionate, creative, smart and beautiful woman who cared deeply for her family and friends.

“I love her so much and everyone else did as well,” she shared.

“(Adele) was a family person and a dog mom. Her dog was one of the greatest things that ever happened to her and he’s now with us. She will be missed by everyone she encountered.”

Adele Tolentino Eid, 24, of Toronto, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in north Etobicoke on May 13. (Eid family photo)

At about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, Toronto police were called to the Humberwood neighbourhood near Cinrickbar and Hullrick drives, east of Highway 427 and north of Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of unknown trouble.

Police said at the scene responding officers located a parked white SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in it. Inside, they found a young woman with gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders tried performing life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

She was later identified as 24-year-old Adele Tolentino Eid, of Toronto.

Investigators have not released any information about potential suspects.

Toronto police continue to search for Eid’s killer and are working to piece together what led to her death.

