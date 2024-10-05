Inter Miami star Lionel Messi draws a crowd for arrival at Toronto's BMO Field

Argentine star Lionel Messi was on the bench to start Inter Miami CF's game in Toronto on Saturday.

With first place in the MLS's Eastern Conference already secured, Miami coach Tata Martino opted to keep Messi and fellow stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender among the substitutes to start.

Security was tight around BMO Field prior to the match.

The southwest corner of the lakefront stadium was cordoned off, so the Miami team bus could approach the stadium unhindered. Police cars blocked the road with hundreds of fans lined up on either side as if waiting for the Santa Claus parade.

Security officials cleared a balcony at the highest level of the stadium overlooking the bus arrival spot. The stadium essentially went into lockdown when the Miami bus pulled up.

Resale tickets on StubHub for the game, Toronto FC's regular-season finale, ranged from $400 to $7,700 before kickoff.

The first group of Miami players in the team's trademark pink took the pitch to inspect the playing surface to the sounds of Rush's "Tom Sawyer."

Messi and Miami (20-4-8) were coming off a 3-2 mid-week win in Columbus that clinched the Supporters Shield that goes to the team with the best regular-season record.

The 37-year-old Argentine scored twice in Columbus, earning player of the matchday honours for the fifth time this season.

The only others to have won the award at least five times in the same season are Carlos Vela (six in 2019), Thierry Henry (five in 2012), Jason Kreis (six in 1999), and Cobi Jones (five in 1998).

Given Miami has already clinched first place overall, Miami could afford to rest Messi. The league's single-season points record was on the table, however. With two regular-season games remaining prior to Saturday, Miami had 68 points. The league point record is 73, set by New England in 2021.

Messi, the league's highest-paid player at US$20.5 million, came into Saturday's game with 17 goals and 15 assists in 17 league appearances.

Messi is not the first world star to draw a crowd here. David Beckham, now co-owner of the Miami franchise, was always a star attraction at BMO Field when he played for the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2007 to 2012. Injuries and international duty, however, limited the England star's appearances north of the border.

A Toronto icon was welcomed before the game.

Former star striker Sebastian Giovinco was unveiled as a Toronto FC special adviser and ambassador. The Italian forward played for Toronto from 2015 to 2018 and remains the franchise's leading scorer with 83 goals.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.