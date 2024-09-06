TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman charged for alleged Snapchat post threatening Oshawa school

    A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    An 18-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly making a threat on Snapchat to shoot a school in Oshawa.

    Durham Regional Police said they received information from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police about a concerning Snapchat post they intercepted.

    “The message indicated a female’s desire to initiate a shooting at a school in Oshawa. Investigators traced the message back to an 18-year-old Durham College student,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

    As a result, officers went to Durham College and arrested a suspect without incident. Police said they also executed a search warrant at her home in Whitby, where they seized 18 firearms, five airsoft guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

    According to police, the firearms were acquired and stored lawfully.

    The suspect, Jhusmin Pagkaliwagan, has been charged with uttering threats.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

