TORONTO -- A 24-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after police say she allegedly pistol-whipped a cab driver and broke into a residence in Oshawa.

Police say at around noon on Saturday, officers were called to a home in the area of Wilson Road South and Dean Avenue for a report of an armed person.

Police allege a female suspect arrived at a home in the area in a taxi and when she got out of the cab, she "pistol-whipped" the driver and fled on foot.

Investigators further allege that the woman then smashed a window of a nearby residence using the same firearm she had hit the taxi driver with.

According to police, after the woman gained entry to the home, the occupants of the residence fled the scene with a 10-day-old infant.

The female was arrested at her home in Bowmanville a short time later.

The taxi driver sustained minor injuries.

"It appears that this incident stemmed from a custody dispute," Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday. "Police have not yet located the firearm used in the offences."

The 24-year-old faces 17 criminal charges, including breaking and entering, using a firearm during the commission of an offence, and assault with a weapon.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.