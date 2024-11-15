Police make arrest in 2018 stranger sex assault investigation in Whitby, Ont.

Durham police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018.

The incident took place in the early hours of Nov. 24, 2018.

Police have said that the female victim was leaving a bar in downtown Whitby when a suspect approached in his vehicle and offered to give her a ride.

The female got into the vehicle, at which point the suspect allegedly drove he to an empty parking lot where he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police say that the suspect then dropped the victim off near a convenience store in the Courtice area.

Following the incident, police made a public appeal for information and even released a sketch of a suspect in the case but years went by without any arrests.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that investigators uncovered “new evidence” sometime this year that led them to investigate a man residing in Oshawa.

The suspect, 32-year-old Sopan Pusparajah, was ultimately arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of sexual assault in the 2018 incident.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.