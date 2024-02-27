Will Toronto break temperature records Tuesday?
Toronto residents should prepare for a wet and mild Tuesday, with temperatures nearing a record daily high.
Despite the morning sun, Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening.
The temperature is expected to rise to roughly 13 C, nearing the record high for Feb. 27, which stands at about 14.8 C.
The normal high for the end of February is about 0.6 C.
However, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter warns the warm temperatures do not appear to be here to stay.
“Winds will shift and temperatures drop like a rock late Wednesday afternoon as the system pulls east,” Coulter said.
“Chilly with isolated flurries for Thursday morning. Warmer and brighter weather just in time for the weekend.”
Toronto broke a temperature record earlier this month, as the temperatures rose to 11.4 C on Feb. 9—surpassing the previous record of 10.6 C set in 1938.
