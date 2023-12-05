Will Shohei Ohtani sign with the Toronto Blue Jays? Here's everything we know about his free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?

The 29-year-old, two-way Japanese phenom stepped into free agency in the fall following one of the best seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and a unanimous AL MVP award -- his second in three years.

He’s expected to fetch a deal upwards of US$500 million, a staggering amount that would dwarf the biggest contract in MLB history, a $426.5 million deal held by teammate Mike Trout.

Multiple media reports have reported that Ohtani met with the Jays’ front office in Dunedin, Florida, on Monday. The same day, Jays GM Ross Atkins switched his in-person media availability at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennesee, to Zoom at the last minute due to a “scheduling conflict.”

“[Atkins] couldn't tell us where he was. He wasn't in Nashville for the baseball meetings,” TSN's Matt Cauz told CP24 on Tuesday.

Cauz explained that Ohtani’s trade discussions are so shrouded in mystery because his representatives have said if there are any leaks, he will not sign with that team.

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in talks with Ohtani, according to multiple media reports.

“Usually, agents are always forcing information, getting leaks out there to try to help their client. This case is totally different….It's a very unique situation, but also Shohei Otani represents the greatest free agent, maybe in the history of baseball. We haven't seen anything like this before.”

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks over his shoulder from first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

So, what would an Ohtani addition mean to the Jays? According to Cauz, more confidence in the front office and power at the plate.

“By doing this move, it immediately wipes away all the negative feelings towards the loss against the Minnesota Twins. And also, this gives the Jays’ offence what they need: They couldn't hit home runs last year,” Cauz said.

Ohtani hit 44 home runs during the 2022-2023 season, the fourth-best in the league and nearly double that of Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He also led the MLB in on-base plus slugging at 1.066 per cent.

“Ohtani is one of the best at hitting home runs. It's an absolute perfect fit for the Blue Jays,” Cauz said.

The three-time All Star also pitches at an elite level but will sidelined from throwing until 2025 following elbow surgery.

There’s no timeline on when Ohtani will decide where he lands next season.

With files from The Associated Press