Toronto Blue Jays GM feels 'really good' about team in place and opportunity to make it better
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins had barely settled into his seat for a media availability at a downtown restaurant when a Shohei Ohtani question was volleyed his way.
The two-way superstar is the plum of this year's free-agent class and will command a monster salary. So is Canada's lone big-league team in on the pursuit?
"I wish I could get into specifics on free agents," Atkins said at a meeting of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "For a lot of reasons that you're all very aware of, we can't do that. I feel really good about the team in place and the opportunity to make it better.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Stepping away from that question specifically, we've always had incredible support from ownership to make this team better, and we have a good one and we're working hard on making it better."
The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered one of the favourites to land the two-time most valuable player, but the Blue Jays have been reported to be in the mix as a sleeper candidate.
The Blue Jays have also been at the forefront of trade rumours — most notably including Bo Bichette — ahead of next week's winter meetings in Nashville. Atkins said the Blue Jays are committed to their star shortstop.
"We are very fortunate to have him," he said. "And he is our shortstop moving forward."
This should be an interesting off-season for Atkins, who has been on the job as GM for eight years. Toronto was swept in the first round of the playoffs last month for the third time in four years.
The team is in win-now mode and the pressure will be on to reach the second round of the post-season for the first time since 2016.
Toronto's pitching staff is anchored by one of the best rotations in the big leagues but the team's offence needs to improve. Third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Jordan Hicks are some of the notable players who became free agents.
Atkins declined to get into specifics regarding meetings with free agents, but said some had already occurred and others "would occur moving forward."
The groundwork for potential trades is often developed at the winter meetings. And once a big free-agent domino falls, others tend to follow.
While not tipping his hand, Atkins said the Blue Jays are open to a lot of possibilities.
"This very good team that we want to lean into, we need to lean into in any possible way," he said. "If that means trading for a player that only has one year of control, or signing a player to a one-year deal as you've seen we've done, we are absolutely open to that.
"But we are also willing to get into lengthier deals and trade for players with significant years of club control, and that is pricey. So we're in a position where we're able to do both fortunately."
Atkins also said that right-hander Alek Manoah, who had a down year in 2023, is throwing again and feeling excited about the upcoming campaign.
"I feel confident about him being a large part of our success next year, a significant piece in the rotation, and I know Alek isn't thinking about winning the fifth spot," he said. "He's thinking about excellence.
"He's thinking about being one of the better starters in the game, and we believe that he can build back towards that."
Also Tuesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter announced the winners of its annual awards.
Bichette was the unanimous choice as Blue Jays player of the year and Kevin Gausman took all 22 votes for pitcher of the year. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi was named most improved player and Davis Schneider was a near-unanimous pick for top rookie.
Luis Rivera and Mike Shaw were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award. It’s given to a person associated with the club who exemplifies goodwill, co-operation and character.
The retiring Rivera served as a third-base coach and infield coach last season. Shaw, who'll be leaving the team next month to pursue another MLB opportunity, is the director of team travel and clubhouse operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Montreal
-
Road over Mount Royal to be closed to traffic as part of redevelopment project
The City of Montreal plans to close Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal to through traffic and transform it into a path for cyclists and pedestrians.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A day of tributes for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl ahead of national memorial
The unprecedented outpouring of love for the late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will culminate Tuesday evening in a national tribute ceremony before thousands of spectators at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Montreal mom fears special needs son will be held back with more public sector strikes coming
As Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions announced a weeklong strike will happen next week, one Montreal parent is worried about her special needs son being held back in a crucial school year.
London
-
'Could have been worse,' say police following school bus crash
An Ornge air ambulance carried an injured student to a London, Ont. hospital after a school bus slid into a ditch and crashed into a driveway near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning, injuring three of the seven students on board.
-
Crown wraps up its case at Robert Charnock murder trial
The Crown completed its case at the second-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Robert Charnock Tuesday at the London, Ont. courthouse after calling a doctor from the St. Thomas psychiatric hospital.
-
Fatal house fire in Kincardine being investigated by Ontario Fire Marshal
Fire and Emergency Services from both Kincardine and Tiverton responded to a house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Kincardine Nov. 24.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions Tuesday.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Fraudsters prey on Robinson-Huron Treaty members, offering ‘direct deposit’ of $10B settlement
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police has received an alert from the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund about a new fraud targeting its members.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
Windsor
-
'Let's go somewhere safer': The ironic death of a Mississauga man in Windsor
The parents of Jason Pantlitz-Solomon are now able to speak freely about the tragic loss of their son.
-
Windsor ranks bottom 10 on list of Great Lakes regions for median income
When it comes to making money across the Great Lakes region, newly-published data from the Fraser Institute shows Windsor, Ont., ranks as one of the least favourable places to do so.
-
Students surprise downtown organizations with hand knit winter wear
Kelly Koren has done kind deeds for those struggling with homelessness in the past.
Barrie
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Police make surprising finds, lay 50 charges, during tow truck inspection blitz
Provincial police in Caledon held a one-day tow truck blitz that resulted in 50 charges and some surprising finds, police say.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Atlantic
-
Halifax budget meeting focuses on proposed 9.7 per cent property tax hike
The city of Halifax held it’s first budget meeting Tuesday after staff recommended a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent to make up for a revenue shortfall of $68.7 million dollars.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
Calgary
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
CN Rail files lawsuit over pro-Palestine protesters' rail blockade in Winnipeg
CN Rail has launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestine protesters who set up an hours-long blockade on train tracks in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
B.C. teacher convicted of sexual exploitation banned from the profession for life
A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a lifetime ban from the profession after he was convicted of sexual exploitation, according to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.
-
Vancouver City Hall steps up security for council meetings
Security for council meetings at Vancouver City Hall has been stepped up, at least in part because of an increase in harassment, threats and violence directed at elected officials.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton school boards welcome temporary change to funding formula, but want permanent fix for growing populations
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday $30 million more for schools, which some say isn't enough to keep up with the growth they're undergoing.
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Ex-Edson, Alta., teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime
A former teacher has admitted to a sex crime involving a child.