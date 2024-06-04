TORONTO
Toronto

Whitby, Ont. teen assaults cop over vape: Durham police

Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police) Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
A teenager from Whitby, Ont. was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a police officer when she couldn’t access her vape.

Durham police said officers were called to a residence in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North, near the Oshawa border, on Sunday at approximately 10:10 p.m. for a family dispute.

Police said a 15-year-old girl at the home was causing a disturbance with her parents and was refusing to leave the property. After speaking with officers at the scene, police said, the teen agreed to leave, but wanted to first retrieve her e-cigarette from her bedroom.

“When the female did not immediately get her vape, she attacked an officer,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The officer sustained minor injuries as a result and went to hospital for treatment, police said.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and disobeying a court order. She was held for a bail hearing, the results of which were not released. 

