Toronto police search for 4 suspects who allegedly made transphobic comments, assaulted rideshare driver

Toronto police are searching for four suspects who allegedly assaulted a rideshare driver after making transphobic remarks.

Police said they received a call for an assault in the area of Spadina and Ava roads, south of Eglinton Avenue West, at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Investigators learned that a victim driving a rideshare vehicle picked up four men, who then allegedly made several anti-Trans comments towards them.

When the victim terminated the ride, two men assaulted them, police allege. The victim later went to a hospital and their injuries were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

On Friday, police announced they were investigating the incident as a hate-motivated offence.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released and investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has video of the incident to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.