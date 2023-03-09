When is daylight saving time in Ontario in 2023?

It's almost time to "spring forward" in Ontario.

If you’re wondering when you will have to change your clocks for daylight saving time in 2023, expect to do so this weekend.

The time will change at 2 a.m. on March 12. The next day, the sun will set at around 7:20 p.m.

Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5, at 2 a.m., when the clocks are set back one hour.

Typically, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday of March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

WILL ONTARIO GET RID OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

In 2020, the province passed legislation that would put an end to it, which would make daylight saving time permanent.

However, the change can only come around if Quebec and New York do the same. Since 2020, nothing more has happened with the bill, even though it has received royal assent.

In March 2022, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would “eventually” scrap the bi-annual tradition.

“I think we’ll eventually stick with daylight saving time and just be like the rest of North America,” the premier said at a news conference in Barrie.

With files from Abby O’Brien