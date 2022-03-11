This is what Doug Ford says about scrapping the time change in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he thinks Ontario will “eventually” ditch the practice of a bi-annual time change.

At an unrelated press conference in Barrie, reporters asked the premier whether the province would getting rid of the time change in the near future.

"I think we’ll eventually stick with daylight saving time and just be like the rest of North America,” he said.

He said he enjoys the longer summer days.

"It's nice to have those long days now. It's nice to get out there and, as we go through the summer, we can spend more time outside — that's what I look forward to, spending time with the families and friends."

In Nov. 2020, Ontario passed legislation that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock, making daylight saving time permanent in the province.

Although the bill has received royal assent, it has yet to be proclaimed into force by the Lieutenant Governor. This will only happen if both New York and Quebec make the same change.

Ford didn’t provide an update Friday on where the New York or Quebec governments were on the proposed changes.

WHY WOULD ONTARIO GET RID OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

Experts and politicians alike have proposed a myriad of reasons to scrap the practice.

According to experts, some people will experience a shock to their bodies' internal clock when the time changes, much like jet lag.

Research shows that the disruption to the internal clock can cause increased rates of heart attacks, stroke, weight gain, anxiety and contribute to workplace injuries and traffic collisions.

The Canadian Sleep Society endorses the ditching time changes.

“Not only does [daylight saving time] induce sleep deprivation at its inception in the spring but it enforces later darkness during the summer, favoring delayed bedtime, social jetlag and more sleep loss,” the organization said in a statement.

“In the fall and winter seasons, the northern position of Canada leads to a significant loss of light exposure during daytime activities, culminating at levels below 8.5 hours.”

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME 2022 IN ONTARIO

The time change in Ontario will happen at 2 a.m. on March 13.

After the time change, the sun will set in the Greater Toronto area around 7:20 p.m on Sunday.

The longest day of the year will take place on June 21 when the sun will set in Toronto at 9:03 p.m.

Daylight saving time ends again on Nov. 6, 2022.

The practice started in Ontario in 1918.