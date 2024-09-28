TORONTO
Toronto

Man taken to hospital after walking in to west Toronto restaurant with stab wounds: police

Toronto police
A man has been taken to the hospital after walking into a restaurant in Toronto’s west end late Saturday afternoon with stab wounds.

The incident happened in the Little Jamaica neighbourhood, near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 3:41 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

