Police seek info after man fatally stabbed in north Scarborough

Toronto police are urging anyone with information, including video footage, to contact them after a man was fatally stabbed in north Scarborough on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at a housing complex at 20 Brimwood Blvd., east of Brimley Road between McNicoll Avenue and Finch Avenue East. Footage from the scene shows a parking garage cordoned off with police tape and a number of officers investigating.

Toronto police said they were called to that address at 6:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they treated one person at the scene, but didn’t transport anyone to the hospital. They did not have any information available about the patient’s age or gender.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said emergency responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances that led up to this incident are not unknown, Toronto Police Service said in a post on X.

There is also no word on any potential suspect(s).

The victim is not being identified as police work to notify their next of kin.

Bassingthwaite went on to say that police are doing everything they can to keep the public “safe.”

“Everyone will notice there is a large police presence in the area as this is happening, and we have our forensic identification services that are currently at the scene and collecting evidence,” he said.

Bassingthwaite said that officers are “currently seeking witnesses, looking for video, and they are in the process of collecting information with regards to any suspect descriptions, and once we receive that information, we'll be able to publish that through our social media feeds or through a news release.”

The homicide and missing persons unit is handling the investigation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Anyone with information as well as anyone with video footage from the aera, surveillance footage, doorbell cameras, or dashcam, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.