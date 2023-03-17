When digital data lives on after death: How to navigate questions of consent, privacy
When her son died unexpectedly a year and a half ago, a Toronto mother found herself at a loss trying to recover his cryptocurrency funds.
“His iPhone is locked, it’s with the photo recognition, and unfortunately we have not had any luck getting in,” caller Christina told NEWSTALK 1010. “We’ve been locked out of his accounts, we don’t even know what he had.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
She had phoned in to weigh in on a CTV News Toronto report that revealed that increasingly families were turning to funeral homes for assistance in unlocking their loved one’s phone; hoping that through a fingerprint or face scan of the body, they could break in with biometrics.
A lack of access to digital accounts after death is becoming all too common, according to experts, who say that non-physical assets are often overlooked in estate planning. Half of Canadians don’t have a last will and testament, according to a recent poll by Angus Reid — let alone a proper plan for digital data.
“Often we don’t know what someone’s digital footprint is, where exactly they banked and you know, all the subscriptions they are paying for on their credit card account,” Erin Bury, co-founder and CEO of the online platform Willful told CTV News Toronto. “So it’s so crucial for executors and family members to have access to these digital accounts. “
Online tools like Willful and Epilogue encourage users to list digital assets and wishes as part of their estate planning, so that executors aren’t forced to hunt down online accounts that exist without a paper trail.
Password sharing can prevent the desperation that sends family members to funeral homes in search of a fingerprint or face-scan, but financial planners caution against listing those codes in the will as it becomes a public document.
Moreover, said estate planning lawyer Daniel Goldgut, password sharing is not advisable for specific types of tech-giant accounts.
“It violates the terms of service with those companies, so it’s not black and white,”Goldgut said. “The solution is being cobbled together right now.”
Goldgut co-founded Epilogue, which allows users to create a social media will. The platform points users to the pre-planning and legacy contact options available through Facebook, Google, and Apple, which allow the user to indicate what should happen to their digital data after death.
An online password is shown in this stock photo. (Valerie Potapova/Shutterstock.com)
“Most of the big-tech companies right now actually give people the ability to do some pre-planning, and most people don’t know that at all,” Goldgut said.
Indicating consent for digital access ahead of time can also avoid a larger ethical dilemma for those left to handle the estate.
“There are a lot of privacy concerns,” said Charlene Chu, a University of Toronto assistant professor who specializes in technology for older adults.
“It is possible that people don’t want to share those things, and wouldn’t have given consent to share those things if they even were alive.”
Many people who use technology, Chu said, don’t fully understand the ramifications of where their digital data goes — and who might have access to it.
“I think if anything, there’s a larger call here, to just society in general, to think about how some of what we are doing online and what we’re doing using our digital devices could eventually be accessed by others after we have passed away.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe
Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
London
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
-
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Guelph
The leader of Canada will be stopping by the Royal City Friday morning.
-
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
-
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries
The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.
Northern Ontario
-
One person taken to hospital after incident at Sault arena
Sault police are investigating an incident at GFL Memorial Gardens that sent one person to hospital Friday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Windsor
-
Nine replica firearms seized after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police seized nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day
Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.
-
One person displaced after Windsor fire
One person has been displaced following a fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Assumption Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barrie
-
More than a dozen nurses to be laid off at Stevenson Memorial Hospital amid funding cuts
As the healthcare system continues to face high wait times and burnt-out staff, a hospital in New Tecumseth is laying off more than a dozen nurses at the end of the month.
-
Thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property recovered in massive porch pirate bust
Following a month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation into porch piracy, South Simcoe Police Services, with assistance from officers in York Region, Barrie, Hamilton, and Waterloo, have arrested two individuals and recovered approximately $90,000 worth of stolen jewelry and other items.
-
Top climatologists agree: winter was gloomy
Top climatologists say this winter has been the gloomiest, with the least solar energy in over 80 years, making for a dark and depressing season.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Calgary
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Lethbridge, Alta., church, reopens for St. Patrick's Day after 11-year closure
A Lethbridge Catholic church, which was closed by a bishop's order issued more than 10 years ago, will be welcoming parishioners for mass on St. Patrick's Day.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man
A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Male with weapon reported near Smoky Lake school, residents urged to go to their basements
Police are urging residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes, and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.