DeLuca's two-run homer lifts Rays over Blue Jays 5-4; Toronto blows 4-0 lead
Jonny DeLuca's two-run homer in the eighth inning completed the Rays comeback as Tampa Bay rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday.
Jose Caballero had an RBI single and Amed Rosario added a two-run single in the sixth as Tampa Bay (25-22) scored five unanswered runs for its fourth straight win.
Zach Eflin (4-4) allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings. Relievers Erasmo Ramirez, Jason Adam and Garrett Cleavinger combined for three scoreless innings.
Daulton Varsho hit a two-run double and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI single in the fifth as Toronto (19-25) built a 4-0 lead. George Springer opened the scoring by driving in a run in the fourth.
Kevin Gausman struck out six and gave up eight hits and a walk but limited the Rays to three runs over six innings.
Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards and Tim Mayza came out of the Blue Jays' bullpen. Pearson was responsible for two runs, taking his first loss of the season.
Springer broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when his two-out single dribbled into shallow left field. That gave Guerrero ample time to trot home.
A quick Blue Jays rally in the fifth inning tacked three more runs on to that lead.
Varsho doubled to centre field to score Kevin Kiermaier and Davis Schneider, who had led off the inning with back-to-back hits. Guerrero singled to right field to score Varsho but was tagged out at second when he tried to stretch the hit into a double.
Still, the rally gave Toronto a 4-0 lead.
Rosario and Caballero replied for Tampa Bay in the next inning. Rosario came to the plate with the bases loaded but two outs, getting a hit to score Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez. Caballero then had a base hit to bring home DeLuca.
DeLuca gave the Rays their first lead of the game, sending a 97.3 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Pearson out of the park. His second home run of the season bounced off the top of the left-field wall and into the Blue Jays bullpen. He scored pinch-runner Richie Palacios with the homer to make it 5-4 Tampa.
SWITCH 'EM UP -- Springer was moved from the leadoff spot down to sixth in Toronto's lineup for the first time this season. Schneider was moved up to the top of the order. Springer was hitting .196 to start the game and Schneider had a .260 average.
Schneider led off the first inning with a double.
ON DECK -- Alek Manoah (0-1) will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the finale of the three-game series with Tampa Bay.
Aaron Civale (2-3) will go for the Rays in the matinee.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Jesus is their saviour, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
VIA Rail service delayed for hours due to suspicious package investigation in Kingston, Ont.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Montreal businessman writes scathing letter to government to care for homeless population
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Saturday, May 18, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, May 18, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Ottawa woman says she no longer feels safe after hijab pulled at Israel flag raising
The Ottawa Police Service says its hate crime unit is investigating a reported hijab-pulling incident at a flag-raising ceremony for Israel’s Independence Day in front of city hall earlier this week.
-
Springtime alive in Ottawa on a warm, humid Saturday
Ottawa has come alive for the May long weekend as festivals and markets bring out thousands of visitors out for some springtime fun.
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
-
Event in New Hamburg Ont. trains dogs to detect human remains
A farm in New Hamburg became the training grounds for the event teaching dogs and their owners advanced tracking and detection skills.
-
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
London Knights celebrate OHL Championship with hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens
There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.
-
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
-
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestor laments UWindsor president's absence from recent meeting amid ongoing campus encampment
Protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Windsor campus say the school's president was absent from a recent meeting with school administration.
-
SIU investigating death of 28-year-old woman
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
-
Firefighters battle large fire in Barrie
Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
Teen arrested for using bear spray during convenience store robbery: Winnipeg police
A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he used a can of bear spray while trying to rob a store on Thursday.
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
-
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
-
Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Woman slashes attacker with seatbelt cutter in Edmonton road rage incident Friday: EPS
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
-
2024 Victoria Day: Things to do in and around Edmonton over the long weekend
Monday May 20 is Victoria Day, meaning a long weekend for many and there are plenty of fun things to do in and around Edmonton.
Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
-
Calgary Transit doing work on Blue and Red lines over long weekend
Calgary Transit is taking the long weekend to do some maintenance and preventative work on both the Blue and Red lines, causing a number of disruptions for light rail riders.
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
-
Former Royal Regina Rifle troop member honoured with official headstone marking
Family members and military officials gathered Friday in Swift Current for one final salute to a former Royal Regina Rifle troop member.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
B.C. pipeline company argues its 'haulers' are not trucks, for tax purposes
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
'Hardest game we're ever going to play': Canucks ready for Game 6 in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks say they're not looking ahead to a possible Game 7 on Monday, nor to a potential first trip to the Western Conference final since 2011.
-
Pattullo Bridge no longer closing Saturday night after construction work finishes early
The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing overnight Saturday after construction work that was scheduled to shut it down northbound finished early.
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”