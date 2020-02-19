TORONTO -- More than two million students across Ontario will be staying home Friday, as all four major teachers’ unions hold a coordinated one-day strike.

With every public school across the province planning to shut down, a large number of day camps and programs are springing up to offer parents a helping hand.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of programs for children Friday.

Peel Region

The City of Mississauga is offering full-day camp programs at Erindale Community Hall, Burnhamthorpe Community Centre, Frank McKechnie Community Centre, Mississauga Valley Community Centre and Meadowvale Village Hall.

The Living Arts Centre will run an art day camp with structured visual arts workshops, crafts and games.

Town of Oakville is holding a day camp for kids aged four to 12 at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

The City of Brampton is offering full-day camps at the the Brampton Soccer Centre, Gore Meadows Community Centre, Cassie Campbell Recreation Centre and Greenbriar Recreation Centre for children aged four to 13.

Durham Region

The Town of Ajax is offering a “winter day” camp filled with games, arts, and sports for children four to 12 years old.

The City of Oshawa is offering day camps for kids aged four to 14 at its Civic Recreation Complex.

Athletics in Motion is offering gymnastic full-day camps for children aged four to 15 at its Ajax and Pickering campuses.

Toronto

The Royal Ontario Museum is holding a full-day camp for children aged five to 14.

The Ontario Science Center is offering a full-day camp for children aged five to 12.

Downsview Park is holding a morning day camp offering families a free nature program.

Clay with Me is holding a day camp for art and pottery for children aged six to 12.

Toronto Zoo has its own full-day camp for children aged four to 10.

York Region