Suspect arrested after posing as rideshare driver, sexually assaulting multiple women in Brampton, York Region: police

Peel police say a man arrested in connection with a series of “violent sexual assaults” in Brampton and York Region posed as a rideshare driver and targeted women waiting at bus stops.

During a news conference at Peel Regional Police headquarters on Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said two of the assaults took place on Nov. 8 and a third attack occurred on Nov. 16.

On the morning of Nov. 8, he said, a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area of Countryside Drive and Bramalea in Brampton when she was approached by the driver of a black, four-door sedan. Investigators said the man claimed to be a rideshare driver and offered the woman a ride.

Police allege that he then took the woman to the area of Highway 27 and Nashville Road in Vaughan, where he sexually assaulted her.

Later that day, Milinovich said, the same suspect approached a victim waiting at a bus stop in the area of Via Romano Way and Goreridge Crescent. The man, police allege, offered the victim a ride and proceeded to take her to another location in the area of Highway 50 and Gore Road in Brampton. It was here, police said, that the victim was sexually assaulted.

Investigators allege that the next assault occurred on Nov. 16. Milinovich said the suspect approached a victim waiting at a bus stop in the area of Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway. The victim was later taken to the area of Countryside Drive, near Airport Road, where they were sexually assaulted, police allege.

“During the investigation, information around these incidents and the suspect was collected and shared through several public safety advisories,” he added.

Milinovich said police were able to identify a suspect and the man was arrested in London, Ont. on Nov. 20.

The suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Brampton resident Arshdeep Singh, is facing several charges, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault by strangulation, robbery, kidnapping and uttering threats, Milinovich said.

“These were incredibly violent, reprehensive acts perpetrated against our community,” Milinovich said, adding that the charges the suspect is facing are “shocking.”

Milinovich said police believe there are likely other victims who have not yet come forward.

“Based on our investigation, the way that the accused was operating, we definitely believe there are other victims and we are concerned that they haven’t come forward yet,” he said.

“It is very clear what his modus operandi was. He would approach South Asian females in their early 20s and offer rideshare services.”

He said the accused, who is believed to be an international student, was not affiliated with any rideshare operators.

“It was just part of his approach,” Milinovich said.

He urged members of the community not to accept “unsolicited rides or services.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to combat sexual and gender-based violence and hold those who are responsible accountable,” Milinovich said.

“Identifying and arresting the suspect has made our community safer.”