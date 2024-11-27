TORONTO
Toronto

    • $100 million up for grabs after no Lotto Max grand prize winner Tuesday

    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    An estimated $100 million is up for grabs, including an $80-million Lotto Max jackpot, after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw ended without a grand prize winner.

    The Lotto Max jackpot has only ever reached $80 million once before, following the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) prize cap size increase in September.

    In addition to the jackpot on offer for the next draw Friday night, there are also an estimated 20 Maxmillions prizes – worth $1 million apiece – to be won.

    Players can buy a $5 ticket up until 10:30 p.m. on the draw date.

    The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 33,294,800, according to the OLG.

    The first-ever $80-million jackpot was split between two people in Ontario and Quebec in September.

