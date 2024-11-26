Ford says Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods like 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is akin to “a family member stabbing you right in the heart.”

Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday night that he would impose a 25 pert cent tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico until both countries stem the flow of drugs and illegal migrants to the U.S.

Responding to the proposed tariff at a news conference Tuesday, Ford called the idea “the biggest threat we’ve ever received from our closest friends and ally” and said it can’t be ignored.

He noted that Ontario alone does some $500 billion a year in trade with the U.S.

“I found his comments unfair, I found them insulting,” Ford said. “It’s like a family member stabbing you right in the heart.”

Ford also said, flanked by U.S. and Canadian flags on either side, that “Canada is no Mexico.”

Trump’s post on Monday sparked a flurry of activity among Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called Trump personally to discuss the post.

Trudeau later said he had a “good call” with Trump.

Ford has requested an urgent meeting between Trudeau and the premiers to deal with the tariff threat and he said he’s now confirmed with Trudeau that a first ministers’ meeting will take place Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Asked whether he would push for retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods if the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods goes ahead, Ford said the country would have to.

“Well hopefully we won't come to that, but if it does, there is no choice. We have to retaliate,” Ford said. “We have to retaliate, not against the Americans; the administration that has made a wrong call on this.”

A trade war between Canada and the U.S. would be bad for both countries, Ford said. He pointed out that the U.S. relies on Canada for resources such as energy and critical minerals, and noted that Canada and Ontario are the number one export destination for 17 U.S. states.

Ford added that while the Americans might have concerns about drugs and illegal migrants, Canada has its own concerns about how the U.S. keeps its side of the border.

“There's illegal guns, there's illegal drugs, there's illegals coming across our border, and those guns are being used in heinous crimes coming in from the U.S.,” Ford said.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) President Dan Keely said in a statement Tuesday that the tariff proposal has “sent shockwaves” through the business community.

“Whether it’s 10% or 25% - blanket tariffs on Canadian goods would have a massive economic impact on our economy,” Kelly said.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to “take all actions within our control to ensure we are a good and reliable trading partner for the U.S. and the world.”