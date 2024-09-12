'Well above where we should be': It could feel like the low 30s in Toronto over the next few days

Temperatures will feel like they are in the low 30s at times over the next few days as Toronto gets a sustained stretch of above-seasonal conditions.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a daytime high of 27 C on Thursday but the humidity will make it feel closer to 32.

On Friday, the weather agency says that the temperature will hit 28 C and feel as hot as 34 with the humidity.

Conditions are expected to be a bit more mild over the weekend but still above seasonal – with daytime highs expected to reach 26 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, Environment Canada is currently calling for the temperatures to surpass seasonal norms for at least the next seven days in Toronto.

Typically, the city sees an average daytime high of 21 C in mid-September and an average overnight low of 12 C.

The lowest daytime high forecast for the the next week is 23 C next Wednesday. Overnight lows, meanwhile, shouldn’t dip below 15 C.

“It is well above where we should be (the temperatures) but the interesting thing is that the sun Is arcing at a lower angle across the sky at this time of year so it does take longer to get up to that high. If it was July we would probably hit that 27 C by late morning but it is probably going to take to mid-afternoon this time of year so you do get a really comfortable shoulder of the day where you are sitting at room temperature with the feel,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Coulter said that Torontonians can expect a “really beautiful stretch of well above normal temperatures and probably loads of sunshine” over the next week,” with Environment Canada not calling for any significant cloud cover until next Wednesday.

The first day of fall is still nearly two weeks away on Sept. 22.

“Just enjoy it because as we push further and further into September those daytime normal (temperatures) will keep falling and don’t forget there have been many Halloweens where those flurries are falling,” Coulter warned.