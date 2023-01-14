Warming centres open in Toronto as city grapples with extreme cold weather
The City of Toronto has opened its three warming centres as sub-zero temperatures hit the city.
The sites, located a Metro Hall at 55 John St., Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr., and Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Ave. in North York, opened their doors Friday at 7 p.m. and are expected to remain open throughout the weekend.
The downtown site can accommodate up to 45 people, while the one in Scarborough has 17 spaces. The third warming centre in Willowdale has room for 50 vulnerable individuals.
Anyone in need of a safe and warm indoor space is welcome to stop by to rest, have a snack, and use the washroom. Referrals to emergency space in the city’s shelter system are also offered to unhoused community members who attend these sites.
Typically, Toronto’s warming centres are activated when the city’s Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health declares an extreme cold weather alert based on a forecast from Environment Canada that is -15 C or colder, or when there’s a wind chill of -20 C or colder.
An extreme weather alert can also be issued when the forecast includes factors that increase the impact of cold weather on health like precipitation, low daytime temperatures, or several days and nights of cold weather in a row.
Currently in Toronto, it’s minus 10 C, but it feels more like 19 Celsius with the wind chill. Saturday’s expected high is minus 6 C.
The existence of these alert stems from a June 1996 report of the Homeless Emergency Action Task Force that called for a response to the increased number of people experiencing homelessness who needed services. They were first implemented in Toronto during the winter of 1996-1997.
Toronto Public Health’s Cold Weather Response Plan, which provides a framework for implementing and coordinating cold weather preparedness and response activities that focus on reducing the negative health impacts of cold weather conditions, is in effect annually from Nov. 15 to April 15.
Warming centres are also one aspect of Toronto’s 2022/23 Winter Services Plan for those experiencing homelessness, which the city said also includes opening 1,000 more shelter spaces on top of the more than 8,000 spaces already provided every night to vulnerable residents.
In recent weeks, advocates and supporters have pushed for the City of Toronto to immediately open more warming centres and make them available 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the coldest months of the year.
Among other things, they also want the city to end encampment evictions and the destruction of survival gear, keep the current shelter spaces open, including the five shelter hotels slated for closing in 2023, and add an additional 2,700 non-congregate spaces within the regular shelter system.
Further, advocates are demanding the City of Toronto allocate more funds in its upcoming budget for additional shelter spaces as well as increased social services and supports for the city’s vulnerable residents.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Snowmobilers urged to be careful on Quebec trails after storms
The Quebec Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (FCMQ) is taking the opportunity after the major snowstorm on Friday, which coincides with the start of International Snowmobile Safety Week on Saturday, to remind snowmobile enthusiasts of some essential safety rules.
-
Quebec Environment minister delays air contamination report, again
Environment Minister Benoit Charette has authorized a 'second and final' delay of the report of the Air Contaminants Task Force charged with painting a picture of the air contamination situation in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.
London
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
‘My son should feel safe to go to school’ Parent makes plea to address violence in schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says steps are being taken to address increased levels of school violence linked to the pandemic. One father says the reforms can’t come fast enough.
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
-
Ottawa store hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe this weekend
NRML in Ottawa will host a pre-sale for Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe on Sunday, two days before the special shoe is released to the public.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
Windsor
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Windsor man fined $440 for parking in accessible spot while renewing parking permit
A Windsor man has been ticketed more than $400 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle — but the 68-year-old says he was asked to take his permit out of his car for renewal purposes and is now disputing the fine.
-
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
Barrie
-
Company allegedly didn't have proper safety measures at Barrie, Ont. site where 6 young adults died
Police allege a construction company failed to secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults were killed in a crash in August.
-
New fundraiser aims to keep fallen officer's memory alive
A few weeks after his untimely passing, tributes continue to pour in for fallen OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.
-
Porter Airlines' Muskoka service grounds to a halt
Porter Airlines announced it would not be continuing its seasonal service to Muskoka.
Atlantic
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
Researchers investigating head trauma in the Canadian military want veterans to 'pledge their brain'
Project Enlist Canada, an awareness initiative, is asking veterans to donate their brain tissue after death to help better understand certain degenerative brain diseases in those who served.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
Calgary
-
Man rescued from ventilation system in downtown Calgary building
Firefighters conducted an unusual, painstaking rescue at a downtown building Friday night.
-
Warm weekend prompts warning from Calgary fire officials to stay off waterways
Recent mild weather has led to unsafe conditions and thin ice, according to the Calgary Fire Department. And positive temperatures in the weekend forecast will only add to that.
-
Newest acquisition Carter MacAdams shines in Hitmen victory over Swift Current
The Hitmen started a weekend of action with a win, defeating Swift Current 6-3 at the Saddledome.
Winnipeg
-
Transcona apartment complex fire leaves one person in unstable condition
Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Transcona apartment complex fire that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition late Friday afternoon and forced some residents to look for other accommodations.
-
Manitoba family moving to B.C. in search of better health care
A Winnipeg family frustrated over the state of health care in Manitoba is moving to B.C. in search of better care.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man, company pay $200K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man and his company have jointly paid $200,000 to B.C.'s financial markets regulator as part of an insider trading settlement.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal project
A new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosity
Last week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
Edmonton
-
'A bit of a shock': Candy Cane Lane residents receive snow clearing warnings
Candy Cane Lane residents say they have been gifted a lump of coal by the city in the form of a warning to clear the snowpack off their sidewalks.
-
Theft of truck, catalytic converters eating into Edmonton charity's ability to help
A charity helping Edmontonians in need had one truck vandalized and another stolen on the same night this week.
-
Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently
Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend. Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.