TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (CP24)
    One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York Friday night.

    Toronto police say they got a call just after 9:20 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

    When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot. He was subsequently transported to the hospital.

    Police say the shooting occurred outside, and several vehicles were hit by gunfire. They added a projectile reportedly went through the window of a residential unit.

    Police have not released suspect information.

