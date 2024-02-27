TORONTO
Toronto

    Video shows suspect fleeing after setting cars on fire in Vaughan

    Police are searching for two suspects after multiple vehicles were allegedly set on fire in Vaughan last week, forcing police to evacuate a residence.

    The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22, in a residential driveway near Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive.

     

    Video of the incident, released by York Regional Police, shows individuals running towards a vehicle before a bright flash of light is seen.

    Individuals are then seen fleeing the area.

    The video also shows the suspects fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

    In news release issued Thursday, police said a black 2020 Cadillac XT5 and a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan were engulfed in flames by the time officers got to the scene.

    Police say that officers had to evacuate residents through the backyard of the home.

    “While exiting, a 92-year-old male resident fell and suffered minor injuries,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

    “Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set.”

    No suspect descriptions have been provided.

