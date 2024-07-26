TORONTO
Man charged with murder in shooting death of father of three in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo.
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Hamilton last month.

On Friday, Hamilton police provided an update on their investigation into the murder of Randy Peardon, confirming that the father of three died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Peardon was found dead inside a three-storey apartment building on Connaught Avenue near Gage Avenue on the afternoon of June 15. An autopsy later determined that his death was a homicide.

“While we have a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding the murder, investigators continue to examine the events that followed,” police said in a news release on Friday.

They previously said that Peardon, who lived in the area but was not a resident at the address where he was found, was a “very innocent victim.”

Investigators announced that they arrested a suspect, 23-year-old Alexander La and charged him with second-degree murder.

He was already in custody on other charges when police apprehended him.

Homicide investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-3825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

