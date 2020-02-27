TORONTO -- A green laser struck an Ornge air ambulance in downtown Toronto resulting in a pilot and a paramedic sustaining injuries.

On Feb. 15, Ornge said one of its aircraft was travelling back to its base at Billy Bishop Airport after completing a call to SickKids Hospital when it was struck by the laser in the area of Richmond and Sherbourne streets.

The aircraft was able to return to its base without further incident, officials said, but a report was filed with the Toronto Police Service afterwards, as well as a directed bright light illumination report with Transport Canada.

In a news release issued on Thursday, Ornge said a pilot and paramedic both sustained an eye injury as a result of the incident. They required evaluation from a physician at a Toronto hospital.

Video of the incident was captured by the crew and was provided to police to be part of the investigation.

According to Ornge, if a person is convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft they could face up to $100,000 in fines, five years in prison, or both.

“Ornge encourages anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Toronto police and Transport Canada,” the news release said.

VIDEO: https://t.co/vB6BbWTGaa pic.twitter.com/tiZ2YD2yhx — Ornge (@Ornge) February 27, 2020

Toronto police said on Thursday that they are investigating the incident.

"We are asking anyone with information to call 52 Division," Const. Victor Kwong said.

Furthermore, Ornge and Toronto police are urging anyone who witnesses lasers being pointed towards aircraft at any time to contact their local police or Transport Canada.

"Impairing a pilot of an aircraft is a danger to everyone's safety," Kwong said.