    • Man wanted after allegedly stabbing driver, stealing their car in East York

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a car theft and assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a driver after getting into an argument and drove away in the victim's vehicle.

    It happened on Sunday, around 4 a.m., in the area of Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

    Officers said the victim had given the suspect a ride to the area when they got into an argument. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim, prompting the victim to vacate the vehicle, and took their car keys.

    Police said he drove away in the victim's car. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    In a release issued on Wednesday, police said they are searching for Ervis Brocka, 39, in connection with the incident.

    He is wanted for assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

    Police describe him as a six-foot man weighing 220 pounds.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

