    • Suspect wanted after same west Toronto address allegedly intentionally set on fire twice

    Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

    The first incident happened on Oct. 20 near College and Beatrice streets, east of Ossington Avenue.

    Toronto police said they were called to the area after receiving reports of a fire. They allege that a suspect used “multiple incendiary devices” to set fire to a vehicle then fled the area.

    The second incident happened on Oct. 31 at the same address. In this case, the suspect also allegedly used multiple incendiary devices in an attempt to set fire to a residence before fleeing the area, police said.

    “It is believed that the same suspect is responsible for both incidents and that the suspect is targeting the address,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a Nov. 6 news release.

    Investigators are advising anyone who locates this individual to not approach them and instead call 9-11 immediately.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

