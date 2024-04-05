Video of gunman seen fleeing Hamilton shooting released by police

Hamilton police have released video of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

The shooting happened in downtown Stoney Creek at around 10 a.m. on April 4.

Police said a four-door Honda Civic approached a man and woman, both in their 50s, and a passenger in the front of the vehicle then fired several rounds in their direction before speeding away southbound on Mountain Avenue.

In the short video, the passenger is seen bringing an arm holding a gun back inside the vehicle before the driver makes a u-turn and flees.

Bystanders in a parking lot can be seen watching and then fleeing as they realize what's happening.

"Investigators are seeking the identity of two suspects, the driver of the Honda Civic and the passenger, who is confirmed to be the shooter in this incident," police said in a news release Thursday. "The passenger was wearing a blue medical mask, a light coloured sweater or jacket with the hood up, a reflective construction vest and light coloured gloves."

Police said the suspect vehicle is a grey or beige Honda Civic with a rear Ontario license plate believed to be, or similar to CHZX 964. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and has distinct damage to the front bumper.

No one was injured in the shooting, which police say was targeted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Hamilton police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.