Toronto

    • Victim of deadly stabbing near Carleton Village identified by Toronto police

    Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing near Toronto's Carleton Village neighbourhood and charged a suspect with second-degree murder.

    Officers were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a person with a knife, police said.

    When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a knife and arrested him, police said.

    Upon further investigation, police said, a woman was located at a nearby residence in the area of Rogers and Old Weston roads.

    She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the victim is 57-year-old Toronto resident Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa.

    Kitterhing De Sousa is the city’s 56th homicide victim of the year.

    Toronto police have identified the victim of a Sunday night stabbing as 57-year-old Toronto resident Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa. (Toronto Police Service)

    Police have identified Michael Calvo, a 46-year-old Toronto resident, as the suspect in connection with the stabbing.

    He’s charged with second-degree murder.

    In an email to CTV News Toronto, police said the victim and suspect are known to eachother, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly

    A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

