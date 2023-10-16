Male in custody after police find female dead in Toronto's west end

One person has died after an incident in Toronto’s west end late Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue around 10:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a knife.

Investigators said that a male was taken into custody.

About an hour later officers said they found a female victim deceased in the area.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the death, including the victim's age and whether she was known to the individual taken in custody.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident, however they have since reopened.