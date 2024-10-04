Outstanding suspect in deadly stabbing turns himself in: Toronto police

The third suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Scarborough last weekend has surrendered to police, investigators say.

The deadly stabbing occurred near Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police previously said there was an altercation in the area and a 51-year-old man was stabbed. The victim, identified as Toronto resident Clayton Hunte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police said two suspects had already been arrested in the case and a third one remained outstanding.

Toronto resident Davon Christopher Knight, 22, of Toronto, and Markham resident Haywood Chan, 23, were both taken into custody earlier this week and charged with first-degree murder.

In announcing those arrests, police said they were still looking for 20-year-old Nelson Luong.

In an update Friday, police said the Markham resident surrendered to police on Thursday and has now been charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday morning.