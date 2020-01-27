As many as two people were injured when shots rang out in North York’s Jane and Wilson neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell said just before 3 a.m., they received multiple reports about gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a black sedan speeding off on Wilson Avenue, heading toward Jane Street.

A woman later made her way to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Officers located as many as 10 shell casings on the roadway of Wilson Avenue between Private Road and Highview Avenue.

The road closure is expected to last several hours.

Sometime after the first victim appeared at a hospital, a possible second victim, a male, walked into Etobicoke General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are working to determine if the victims are from the same incident.