Union Station subways and buses diverted during rush hour after reports of a person with a knife

Subways and buses were diverted away from Union Station during rush hour on Tuesday morning due to a security incident that has since been lifted.

Two parties were involved in a fight involving reports of a knife at 8:05 a.m., according to Toronto police. Officers later clarified this was not a stabbing, and the knife was not used. Police say three parties are now in custody.

Paramedics are on scene assessing injuries.

Moments after the incident, Line 1 Yonge-University subway service between King and Osgoode stations was stopped, according to TTC alerts.

All buses were also redirected away from Union Station.

At 8:35 a.m., service resumed.