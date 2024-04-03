TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Unexpected’ system outage causing delays at multiple Toronto hospitals

    Toronto western
    Toronto's University Health Network says a system outage is causing appointment and service delays at all of its hospitals.

    In a post on social media, University Health Network (UHN) said the “unexpected” outage is impacting service at Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

    “At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event,” UHN said in the post, adding that it will provide another update at 9 a.m.

    As of 7:30 a.m., UHN’s website was not operational. 

