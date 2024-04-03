'Unexpected’ system outage causing delays at multiple Toronto hospitals

Toronto's University Health Network says a system outage is causing appointment and service delays at all of its hospitals.

In a post on social media, University Health Network (UHN) said the “unexpected” outage is impacting service at Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

“At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event,” UHN said in the post, adding that it will provide another update at 9 a.m.

Please expect appointment or service delays at Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; and Toronto Rehab due to an unexpected system outage. At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event. We will provide another update at 9am. — University Health Network (@UHN) April 3, 2024

As of 7:30 a.m., UHN’s website was not operational.