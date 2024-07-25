TORONTO
Toronto

Scarborough collision leaves motorcyclist dead

Toronto police
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough has left one man dead.

Toronto police say they received a call for a crash near Sheppard Avenue East and Atrium Lane, north of Kingston Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

