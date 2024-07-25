Suspect sought after 2 people, including child, sexually assaulted on TTC bus

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call for a sexual assault at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road.

A group of people boarded a TTC bus, and one person sat beside a man, police said. He allegedly sexually assaulted the person, causing them to yell and move to a different seat.

Shortly after, a child sat beside the man and was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.

The suspect later fled the area in an unknown direction. On Thursday evening, police released a photo of the man, who is described as between 60 and 69 years old, bald with a short gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and beige pants.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.