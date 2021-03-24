Advertisement
Two young girls reported missing in Mississauga, Ont. found safe
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:38AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 24, 2021 12:07PM EDT
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO -- Police say that two young girls who were reported missing Wednesday morning in Mississauga have been found safe.
The children were reported missing after they left their home near Lakeshore Road East and Fergus Avenue for the school bus, but never arrived.
"Both girls have been located safe and in good health," police said on social media, adding that officers are in the process of bringing them home. "Nothing suspicious in nature being investigated. Very happy conclusion."