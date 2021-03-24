TORONTO -- Police say that two young girls who were reported missing Wednesday morning in Mississauga have been found safe.

The children were reported missing after they left their home near Lakeshore Road East and Fergus Avenue for the school bus, but never arrived.

"Both girls have been located safe and in good health," police said on social media, adding that officers are in the process of bringing them home. "Nothing suspicious in nature being investigated. Very happy conclusion."