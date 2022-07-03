Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region

Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.

Peel Regional Police say they were first called to Derry Road and Ninth Line in Mississauga at 10:38 p.m. Saturday for a two vehicle collision.

They arrived to find a 20-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the same vehicle was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition.

First responders are seen at the site of a crash in Mississauga on July 2, 2022. (CP24)

The intersection was closed in all directions for a lengthy period of time.

About two hours later, at 12:39 a.m., police were called to Creditview Road and Wanless Drive in Brampton for another collision.

They arrived to find two vehicles collided and an occupant of one of them was ejected from a vehicle.

The ejected person was pronounced dead at hospital.

The scene of a fatal crash involving a Jeep and a sedan in Brampton is seen by a drone on July 3, 2022. (CP24)

Three other people, including a nine-month-old baby were taken to hospital trauma centres with serious injuries.

Police said the nine-month old baby and their father are in good condition, while the baby's mother is in critical condition.

Witnesses told CP24 that a Jeep may have run a red light, travelling at a high speed, before colliding with another vehicle.

Police said one male driver involved in the collision was arrested for impaired driving.

The intersection was closed in all directions for a significant period of time.