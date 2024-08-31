Two people charged in connection with assault, robbery at TTC subway station

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with an assault and robbery at a TTC subway station last week.

On Saturday, police announced that they arrested Jaiden Boloamatz-Lerch and the teenager, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police allege Boloamatz-Lerch and the teenager assaulted an individual at Bathurst Station on the afternoon of Aug. 19.

The victim tried to run away from the suspects, but the two suspects allegedly continued the assault, police said.

“The suspects then sprayed a noxious substance in the victim’s face,” police allege. “The suspects then grabbed the victim’s phone and fled the scene.”

Boloamatz-Lerch has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, administer noxious thing and possession of a prohibited weapon. The 17-year-old is facing a robbery with an offensive weapon charge, police said.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.