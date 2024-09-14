More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know

If you're driving, it's something you never want to happen, getting a flat tire and ending up on the side of the road.

Luz Plasencia was driving to a spa appointment when she felt a thud.

"Sure enough, I had a flat tire," said Plasencia, who added, "Unfortunately, my car doesn't come with a spare tire."

Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare."

But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.

According to Consumer Reports, if you get a flat, the best advice is safety first.

Photo shows a car with a flat tire. (CTV News)

"In the event that you do get a flat tire, you should pull off the road as far as you can in a safe area," said Ryan Pszczolkowski with Consumer Reports.

If your car has a space-saver spare tire, you shouldn't forget about it, as it does require your attention.

"Your spare tire expires just like your other four tires," said Pszczolkowski.

To check the age of your spare, look at the last two digits of the DOT number on the sidewall that indicates the year the tire was manufactured, and if it's older than ten years, replace it.

A spare tire only works if it's properly inflated, so check your spare's tire pressure and condition when you check the pressure on your other tires and fill if needed.

Consumer Reports says about 60 per cent of new cars don't come with any spare at all.

"In an effort from the manufacturers to lower production costs and reduce weight for fuel economy, they're just leaving the spare tire out. So don't ever assume you just have a spare tire," said Pszczolkowski.

A spare tire in the trunk of a car. (CTV News)

Instead, you may get an air compressor or a can of tire sealant that is supposed to patch a damaged tire and get you to a shop where it can be repaired or replaced.

Some cars, mostly luxury models, come with run-flat tires that allow you to continue driving for a set distance, usually 80 kilometres, at modest speeds enough to get you home or to a service center for a replacement.

"You shouldn't be driving around on these tires or a patched tire because that's not a permanent fix," said Pszczolkowski.

The other option is to call for a tow truck and have a new tire installed at an auto shop.

If you're unsure if your car has a spare, it might be a good time to check. Whether you have a spare tire or an inflator kit, you should also know how to use it so you'll be prepared if you get a flat tire.