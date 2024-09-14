TORONTO
Toronto

    • Tuesday's Lotto Max draw set to hit all-time Canadian record of $80 million after no Friday winner

    Lotto Max
    Share

    In a Canadian lotto first, the national Lotto Max jackpot has reached an estimated $80 million prize.

    The draw for this unprecedented amount as well as 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

    Earlier this month, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that was increasing its top Lotto Max jackpot by $10 million to a maximum of $80 million.

    Friday, Sept. 13’s draw was an estimated $75 million, however no one won, meaning that the top prize has now hit $80 million. The number of Maxmillions prizes will also go up.

    The top Lotto Max prize will reset to $10 million once there’s a winner. Unclaimed Maxmillion prizes go back into the pot.

    Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

    More information is available online.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash

    Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Fractures, sprains and head trauma are among the most common.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News