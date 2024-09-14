Tuesday's Lotto Max draw set to hit all-time Canadian record of $80 million after no Friday winner
In a Canadian lotto first, the national Lotto Max jackpot has reached an estimated $80 million prize.
The draw for this unprecedented amount as well as 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Earlier this month, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that was increasing its top Lotto Max jackpot by $10 million to a maximum of $80 million.
Friday, Sept. 13’s draw was an estimated $75 million, however no one won, meaning that the top prize has now hit $80 million. The number of Maxmillions prizes will also go up.
The top Lotto Max prize will reset to $10 million once there’s a winner. Unclaimed Maxmillion prizes go back into the pot.
Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
More information is available online.
Toronto Top Stories
-
TOP STORY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
SERIES This Manitoba community has nearly doubled in a decade. What's behind the population boom?
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash
Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Fractures, sprains and head trauma are among the most common.
Man flees police through corn field, located by drone
On Friday evening, Chatham-Kent Police say they responded to a call that indicated that an intoxicated man was intending to depart from a home, and drive away intoxicated.
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a huge landslide, which triggered a 650-foot high mega-tsunami in Greenland last September. Then came something inexplicable: a mysterious vibration that shook the planet for nine days.
Man facing charges related to 2023 death of infant: Ottawa police
An Ottawa man is facing charges related to the death of an infant in 2023 in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
How a false rumour about pets in Ohio and Laura Loomer’s presence helped derail Trump’s planned attacks on Harris
Donald Trump wanted to spend this week attacking one of Democratic rival Kamala Harris' biggest political vulnerabilities. Instead, he spent most of the week falsely claiming that migrants are eating pets in a small town in Ohio and defending his embrace of a far-right agitator whose presence is causing concern among his allies.
Safety concerns grow over Halifax tent encampment after firearms and stolen property found
A designated tent encampment beneath the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is raising safety concerns for people who work or live nearby after police discovered firearms and stolen property at the site.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal byelection: Here's what the four party leaders are offering in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun
The leaders of the four major Canadian political parties - Justin Trudeau, Yves-Francois Blanchet, Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poiliever - made their pitches for why voters should choose their parties in the upcoming Montreal byelection in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.
-
Residence shot at with people inside in Boucherville, Que.: police
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a residence with people inside.
-
Montreal man seeks living kidney donor as dialysis takes toll
A 25-year-old Montreal man is looking for a living kidney donor and has made a public appeal on social media. Until he finds one, Julian Zadrozny must undergo 10 hours of dialysis a day.
Ottawa
-
Man facing charges related to 2023 death of infant: Ottawa police
An Ottawa man is facing charges related to the death of an infant in 2023 in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
How Ottawa LRT service has changed in 5 years
On this fifth anniversary of LRT, CTVNewsOttawa.ca compares the system we were promised to the system we have.
-
Longtime Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she won't seek re-election
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy time at Queen's Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. beekeeper says she has lost almost 2M bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
-
Police seize sawed-off shotgun, ammo, northern Ont. teen charged
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Hagersville
One person has died and two others were injured in a Hagersville crash.
London
-
Local coaches recognized by Coaches Association of Ontario
Locally, Jeff Francis, of Lucan-Ilderton Athletics and North London Baseball, as well as Yulissa Agudelo of Bushido Boxing, London were recognized.
-
St. Thomas police respond to two shoplifting incidents the same day
On Friday morning, police say that an east end business reported a female shoplifter that had taken things from the store the day prior.
-
Beautiful conditions on tap to remind you why you'll miss summer weather
It's a beautiful day for just about anything! Summer is really reminding us why we’re going to miss the warm sunny days that are largely in our rearview mirror.
Windsor
-
Pro wrestling returns to the Town of LaSalle for first time in 26 years
The Noble Champions Group will host "NCG Triumph" on September 20, at the Event Centre in LaSalle.
-
The new provincial planning policy and its impact in Windsor-Essex
The province has released new planning guide for municipalities across Ontario aimed at increasing the volume and variety of housing built.
-
Man flees police through corn field, located by drone
On Friday evening, Chatham-Kent Police say they responded to a call that indicated that an intoxicated man was intending to depart from a home, and drive away intoxicated.
Barrie
-
Indoor pickleball facility to open at Georgian Mall
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
-
Graphic evidence presented in trial of man accused of 1994 Barrie murder
The jury was shown an exhibit video for the first time on Friday that took them inside Katherine Janeiro's Barrie apartment in the hours that followed her violent death 30 years ago.
-
Muskoka man fined heavily for possessing illegal bear parts
Conservation officers are urging hunters to follow the rules after a Muskoka man was fined for illegally possessing bear parts.
Winnipeg
-
Two people in critical condition after north Winnipeg fire
Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
SERIES
SERIES This Manitoba community has nearly doubled in a decade. What's behind the population boom?
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman believed dead; man charged with first-degree murder
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged in her disappearance.
-
How do you like them apples? U-pick season underway in the Maritimes
Many orchards in the Maritimes are getting ready for apple picking season
-
Halifax focuses on voter accessibility ahead of municipal election
Halifax Regional Municipality is focusing on voter accessibility ahead of the October election.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV
An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.
-
k.d. lang gets the band back together for Canadian country music awards show
The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
Calgary
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
-
Stampeders return to Maier at QB eyeing chance to get on track against Alouettes
Mired in their first four-game losing skid in 20 years, the Calgary Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at quarterback on Saturday after he was benched for a game.
-
k.d. lang gets the band back together for Canadian country music awards show
The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.
Regina
-
Drugs and guns found following trafficking investigation in Regina, 2 charged
Two people are facing charges after officers seized items valued about $900,000 following a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
-
'Without a burdening carbon tax': Sask. investing over $25M into 13 emissions reduction projects
The provincial government says it will be investing more than $25 million into 13 industry driven emissions reducing projects through a special fund.
-
Saskatchewan artist fundraising to help family whose son has genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 1,305 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
-
New OSB mill construction in Prince Albert set for 2025
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
-
Sneak peek opportunity at Prince Albert aquatic and arenas recreation centre
The new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre continues to take shape, and the City of Prince Albert is excited to show off the progress to residents.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's HandyDART strike continues after talks break with no deal
Mediated talks between the union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver and its employer, Transdev, have broken off without an agreement following 15 hours of talks.
-
New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews
When Barbara Adhiya first learned that Terry Fox had run the length of a marathon a day during his journey across Canada, she was shocked.
-
Toronto Argonauts snap two-game slide with 33-17 victory over B.C. Lions
Toronto's defence troubled B.C.'s quarterbacks all night and registered seven sacks across the game.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman reveals greatest life lesson after celebrating 100th birthday
“There has to be love in your life and forgiveness,” Hilda smiles. “I think the only way out of the mess in the world is to start loving each other.”
-
Canadian warship seizes 1,400 kilos of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.