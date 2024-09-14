Tuesday's Lotto Max draw set to hit all-time Canadian record of $80 million after no Friday winner

In a Canadian lotto first, the national Lotto Max jackpot has reached an estimated $80 million prize.

The draw for this unprecedented amount as well as 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Earlier this month, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that was increasing its top Lotto Max jackpot by $10 million to a maximum of $80 million.

Friday, Sept. 13’s draw was an estimated $75 million, however no one won, meaning that the top prize has now hit $80 million. The number of Maxmillions prizes will also go up.

The top Lotto Max prize will reset to $10 million once there’s a winner. Unclaimed Maxmillion prizes go back into the pot.

Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

More information is available online.